Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Concentrix Corporation provides technology-enabled business services. The company serves technology & consumer electronics; retail, travel & ecommerce; banking, financial services & insurance; healthcare; communications & media; automotive; and energy & public sector. Concentrix Corporation is based in Fremont, Calif. “

Separately, Barrington Research began coverage on Concentrix in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $163.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.70. Concentrix has a 52-week low of $80.00 and a 52-week high of $169.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.07.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Concentrix will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $484,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,539,619.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $801,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,234,960 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNXC. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth approximately $874,067,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth approximately $634,575,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth approximately $567,447,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth approximately $455,853,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth approximately $355,625,000. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

