BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BeyondSpring Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of cancer therapies. The Company’s lead product consists of into a Phase 3 clinical trial as a direct anticancer agent in non-small cell lung cancer and a Phase 2/3 clinical trial in the prevention of chemotherapy-induced Neutropenia. BeyondSpring Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised BeyondSpring from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on BeyondSpring from $30.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

BYSI stock opened at $21.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.32. BeyondSpring has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $30.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.47. The company has a market cap of $823.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 0.54.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that BeyondSpring will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in BeyondSpring by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in BeyondSpring by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BeyondSpring by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in BeyondSpring by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in BeyondSpring by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. 18.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BeyondSpring Company Profile

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

