The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.18% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The Hackett Group, a global strategic advisory firm and an Answerthink company, is a leader in best practice research and advisory programs, benchmarking and transformation consulting services, including shared services, offshoring and outsourcing advice. Utilizing best practices and implementation insight from more than 4,000 benchmarking studies, executives use Hackett’s empirically based approach to quickly define and prioritize initiatives, and to leverage proven strategies that enable world-class performance. “

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HCKT. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

The Hackett Group stock opened at $19.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $568.24 million, a PE ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69. The Hackett Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $19.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.95.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 17.44%. On average, research analysts expect that The Hackett Group will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCKT. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 50.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 61.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 54,300.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the first quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Hackett Group (HCKT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.