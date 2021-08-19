Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is a technology company. It provide genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The Company’s technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, advanced genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory process which serves primarily to hospitals and medical institutions. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is headquartered in Temple City, California. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $87.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.14. Fulgent Genetics has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $189.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.34 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 78.71%. Fulgent Genetics’s revenue was up 789.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $32,887.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,199,979.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hanlin Gao sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $29,867.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,599 shares of company stock worth $1,354,403. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 493.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

