Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) Short Interest Update

Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 135,000 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the July 15th total of 181,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 122.7 days.

OTCMKTS WIPKF opened at $33.50 on Thursday. Winpak has a 12 month low of $29.24 and a 12 month high of $36.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.99.

WIPKF has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$29.27 price objective (down previously from C$42.00) on shares of Winpak in a report on Monday, July 26th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Winpak from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films for printing, laminating, and bag making, including shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for printing, metalizing, or laminating processes, food packaging, and industrial applications.

