ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Short Interest Update

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 620,700 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the July 15th total of 828,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 88.7 days.

Shares of ZTCOF stock opened at $3.48 on Thursday. ZTE has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $4.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.25.

About ZTE

ZTE Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of information and telecommunication technology products. The company has the most complete telecommunications product line, covering every vertical sector of wireless networks, core networks, access & bearer networks, services and terminals markets.

