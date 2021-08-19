Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $22.65, but opened at $22.16. Liquidity Services shares last traded at $23.10, with a volume of 822 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 16,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $377,507.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $2,522,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,071 shares of company stock valued at $3,670,208 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.96. The company has a market capitalization of $805.91 million, a PE ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.08.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 26.49%. Equities research analysts predict that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,344,000 after buying an additional 204,671 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,445,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,228,000 after buying an additional 60,140 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,300,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,734,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Liquidity Services by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,795,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,691,000 after purchasing an additional 80,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Liquidity Services by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,104,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,122,000 after purchasing an additional 68,651 shares in the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidity Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

