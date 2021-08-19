Xero Limited (OTCMKTS:XROLF) Short Interest Up 26.8% in July

Xero Limited (OTCMKTS:XROLF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 104,500 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the July 15th total of 82,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 130.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS XROLF opened at $106.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.52. Xero has a 52 week low of $65.07 and a 52 week high of $118.84.
About Xero
See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Xero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.