SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) PT Set at €55.00 by Berenberg Bank

SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) has been given a €55.00 ($64.71) price target by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.29% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on SMA Solar Technology and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of S92 opened at €40.06 ($47.13) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €44.83. SMA Solar Technology has a one year low of €34.30 ($40.35) and a one year high of €71.80 ($84.47). The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 37.23.

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

