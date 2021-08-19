AXA (EPA:CS) PT Set at €28.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

AXA (EPA:CS) received a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €20.50 ($24.12) target price on shares of AXA in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.95 ($29.35) price objective on shares of AXA in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of AXA in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of AXA in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €24.85 ($29.24).

Shares of CS opened at €24.42 ($28.73) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €22.32. AXA has a fifty-two week low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a fifty-two week high of €27.69 ($32.58).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

