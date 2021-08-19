FY2021 EPS Estimates for American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT) Increased by Analyst

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research report issued on Sunday, August 15th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.27.

