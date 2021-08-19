VMware (VMW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

VMware (NYSE:VMW) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. VMware has set its Q1 2022 guidance at 1.760-1.760 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76. VMware had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect VMware to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VMW stock opened at $154.47 on Thursday. VMware has a one year low of $126.79 and a one year high of $172.00. The firm has a market cap of $64.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.71.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.07.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $126,516.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,003.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

