Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.13. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $91.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.95 million. On average, analysts expect Build-A-Bear Workshop to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BBW stock opened at $14.52 on Thursday. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, Director Maxine Clark sold 26,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $462,861.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,293 shares in the company, valued at $748,968.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Carrara sold 2,000 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $32,120.00. Insiders sold 30,013 shares of company stock worth $517,122 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) by 250.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,324 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Build-A-Bear Workshop worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

