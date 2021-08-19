Wedbush Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Home Point Capital in a research note issued on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. Wedbush also issued estimates for Home Point Capital’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.55).

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Home Point Capital from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Home Point Capital from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Home Point Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Home Point Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

Shares of NASDAQ HMPT opened at $4.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.95. Home Point Capital has a 52-week low of $4.44 and a 52-week high of $13.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Home Point Capital by 406.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Home Point Capital in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Point Capital in the first quarter valued at $38,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Point Capital in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Home Point Capital in the first quarter valued at $58,000. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

