Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Cimarex Energy Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report issued on Monday, August 16th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $2.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.56. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 34.56%. The business had revenue of $712.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 185.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Financial raised shares of Cimarex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Cimarex Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cimarex Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.76.

Shares of XEC opened at $60.40 on Tuesday. Cimarex Energy has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $76.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 6.1% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 58,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 29.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

