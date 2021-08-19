Wedbush Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of UWM in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.69. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for UWM’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03).

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of UWM in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Argus initiated coverage on shares of UWM in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UWM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of UWM from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UWM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

UWMC stock opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. UWM has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%.

In related news, Director Robert Verdun bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $227,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UWM in the second quarter worth approximately $534,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC increased its position in UWM by 21.8% during the second quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 55,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in UWM during the second quarter valued at $162,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in UWM by 316.1% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,044,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,827,000 after acquiring an additional 793,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in UWM by 189.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 177,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 116,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

