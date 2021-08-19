Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for BioAtla, Inc. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:BCAB)

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of BioAtla in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.99) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.60). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BioAtla’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.29) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.29) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.98) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.98) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.39) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.39) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.32) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.32) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.18) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.18) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioAtla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BioAtla from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of BioAtla in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

Shares of BCAB stock opened at $40.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.23. BioAtla has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $76.63.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.34).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BioAtla during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in BioAtla in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioAtla by 511.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of BioAtla by 399.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 19,269 shares of BioAtla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $755,730.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,441,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,535,943.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total transaction of $2,152,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,441,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,406,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,169 shares of company stock worth $2,943,381. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

