Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €77.28 ($90.91).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Aurubis in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Aurubis in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Aurubis and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Warburg Research set a €78.20 ($92.00) target price on Aurubis in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Aurubis in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

NDA stock opened at €72.70 ($85.53) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.61. Aurubis has a 1 year low of €54.72 ($64.38) and a 1 year high of €87.74 ($103.22). The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €80.71.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

