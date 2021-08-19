Stryve Foods (SNAX) & The Competition Head-To-Head Analysis

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ: SNAX) is one of 28 public companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Stryve Foods to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Get Stryve Foods alerts:

Stryve Foods has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stryve Foods’ peers have a beta of 0.89, suggesting that their average share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Stryve Foods and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Stryve Foods N/A -$580,000.00 -43.07 Stryve Foods Competitors $9.08 billion $1.11 billion 4.25

Stryve Foods’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Stryve Foods. Stryve Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.3% of Stryve Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by institutional investors. 50.4% of Stryve Foods shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Stryve Foods and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stryve Foods N/A -71.92% -4.51% Stryve Foods Competitors -1.01% 6.93% 2.14%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Stryve Foods and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stryve Foods 0 0 1 0 3.00 Stryve Foods Competitors 352 1219 1245 33 2.34

Stryve Foods currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 148.76%. As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 16.57%. Given Stryve Foods’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Stryve Foods is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Stryve Foods peers beat Stryve Foods on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Stryve Foods

Andina Acquisition Corp. III entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with Stryve Foods LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Stryve Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryve Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.