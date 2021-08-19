Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) vs. Kuboo (OTCMKTS:SGTB) Head-To-Head Comparison

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) and Kuboo (OTCMKTS:SGTB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.2% of Waitr shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.7% of Waitr shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Kuboo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Waitr and Kuboo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waitr 0 1 2 0 2.67 Kuboo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Waitr currently has a consensus target price of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 190.18%. Given Waitr’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Waitr is more favorable than Kuboo.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Waitr and Kuboo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waitr $204.33 million 0.64 $15.84 million $0.15 7.47 Kuboo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Waitr has higher revenue and earnings than Kuboo.

Profitability

This table compares Waitr and Kuboo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waitr -1.04% 4.39% 1.67% Kuboo N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Waitr has a beta of -3.02, suggesting that its share price is 402% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kuboo has a beta of -0.26, suggesting that its share price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Waitr beats Kuboo on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Waitr

Waitr Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its Waitr and Bite Squad mobile applications (the platforms) provide delivery, carryout, and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 20,000 restaurants, in 700 cities, on the platforms. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

About Kuboo

Kuboo, Inc., doing business as Safe Communications, Inc., provides open and secure family communications. It operates a child safe virtual world that offers games, edutainment, controlled chat, and multiple channels online streaming in one platform. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

