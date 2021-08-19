GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €36.29 ($42.69).

A number of research analysts have commented on G1A shares. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday.

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of G1A opened at €38.30 ($45.06) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion and a PE ratio of 55.83. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 1-year high of €39.73 ($46.74). The company has a fifty day moving average of €35.50.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.