Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Core & Main (NYSE:CNM)

Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on CNM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.92.

CNM stock opened at $27.25 on Tuesday. Core & Main has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $27.85.

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

