Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $210.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $300.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.73% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $305.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Coupa Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $211.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.41 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.68. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $203.51 and a 1 year high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.67, for a total transaction of $42,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,478.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.29, for a total value of $10,964,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,086,594.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,288 shares of company stock valued at $16,694,992 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,175,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,405,007,000 after purchasing an additional 294,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,650,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,743,246,000 after purchasing an additional 92,345 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 12.5% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,669,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,223,959,000 after purchasing an additional 517,724 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the first quarter worth $456,732,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Coupa Software by 48.1% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,656,000 after acquiring an additional 460,168 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

