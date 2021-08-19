Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.14% from the stock’s previous close.
CRCT has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. began coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.86.
CRCT stock opened at $26.63 on Tuesday. Cricut has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $47.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.67.
In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 237,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.08 per share, for a total transaction of $6,654,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,953,787 shares of company stock valued at $118,153,793.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRCT. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Cricut during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cricut by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Cricut during the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.
Cricut Company Profile
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
