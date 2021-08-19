Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.14% from the stock’s previous close.

CRCT has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. began coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

Get Cricut alerts:

CRCT stock opened at $26.63 on Tuesday. Cricut has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $47.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.67.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Sell-side analysts predict that Cricut will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 237,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.08 per share, for a total transaction of $6,654,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,953,787 shares of company stock valued at $118,153,793.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRCT. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Cricut during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cricut by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Cricut during the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.