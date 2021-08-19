Cancom (ETR:COK) PT Set at €62.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Cancom (ETR:COK) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Cancom in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Cancom in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Cancom in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cancom presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €63.33 ($74.51).

COK stock opened at €52.58 ($61.86) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €51.69. Cancom has a one year low of €32.98 ($38.80) and a one year high of €57.66 ($67.84). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.09.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

