Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) a €50.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.50 ($61.76) price target on Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Friday, August 13th. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Friday, August 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Wohnen currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €50.42 ($59.32).

FRA:DWNI opened at €52.90 ($62.24) on Monday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1-year low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 1-year high of €38.09 ($44.81). The company has a fifty day moving average of €51.94.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

