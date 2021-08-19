ION Geophysical’s (IO) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ION Geophysical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on ION Geophysical from $4.20 to $3.70 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Shares of ION Geophysical stock opened at $1.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 3.29. ION Geophysical has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $5.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.71.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.19). On average, equities research analysts predict that ION Geophysical will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in ION Geophysical during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of ION Geophysical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ION Geophysical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of ION Geophysical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in ION Geophysical by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ION Geophysical Company Profile

ION Geophysical Corporation provides data-driven decision-making to offshore energy, and ports, and defense industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization. The E&P Technology & Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services to help E&P companies improve decision-making and reduce risk.

