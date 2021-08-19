inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InTEST Corporation is an independent designer, manufacturer and marketer of ATE interface solutions and temperature management products, which are used by semiconductor manufacturers to perform final testing of integrated circuits and wafers. The Company’s high-performance products are designed to enable semiconductor manufacturers to improve the speed, reliability, efficiency and profitability of IC test processes. Specific products include positioner and docking hardware products, temperature management systems and customized interface solutions. The Company has established strong relationships with semiconductor manufacturers globally, which it supports through a network of local offices. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on INTT. TheStreet raised inTEST from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on inTEST from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

NYSEAMERICAN:INTT opened at $12.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $134.46 million, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.65. inTEST has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. inTEST had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $21.82 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that inTEST will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in inTEST during the 1st quarter worth $1,599,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of inTEST in the first quarter worth about $1,576,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of inTEST by 38.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 469,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,881,000 after purchasing an additional 131,412 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of inTEST during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,064,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of inTEST in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $928,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

