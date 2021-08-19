Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Earns “Buy” Rating from SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink restated their buy rating on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) in a research note released on Sunday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. SVB Leerink currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Fulcrum Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.57.

FULC opened at $23.85 on Friday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $26.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.66. The stock has a market cap of $780.09 million, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.84% and a negative net margin of 481.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James A. Geraghty acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $91,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 90,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,940.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 14,488 shares of company stock worth $132,179 in the last three months. 22.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 570.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 297.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

