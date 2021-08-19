Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$3.23 per share for the quarter.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.82 by C$0.77. The company had revenue of C$4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.72 billion.

CM opened at C$148.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$66.43 billion and a PE ratio of 12.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$144.38. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of C$96.42 and a 52-week high of C$149.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $1.46 dividend. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 49.22%.

In other news, Director Michael Capatides sold 54,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$142.64, for a total transaction of C$7,737,221.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,939,761.36. Also, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 18,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.86, for a total value of C$2,712,793.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,226,239.90. Insiders have sold 120,470 shares of company stock valued at $17,349,227 over the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CM. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$157.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$142.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Cormark lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$144.00 to C$147.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$153.65.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

