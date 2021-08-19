Workday (WDAY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 26th. Analysts expect Workday to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. On average, analysts expect Workday to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $231.58 on Thursday. Workday has a 52-week low of $189.32 and a 52-week high of $282.77. The stock has a market cap of $57.20 billion, a PE ratio of -326.16 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 4,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.43, for a total value of $974,781.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total transaction of $572,877.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 135,039 shares of company stock worth $31,158,013 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Workday from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $268.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Workday has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.81.

