TheStreet Lowers Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on KSU. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays lowered Kansas City Southern from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $260.64.

Shares of KSU opened at $291.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $278.41. The firm has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.07 and a beta of 1.07. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $171.82 and a twelve month high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,637,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,164,318,000 after purchasing an additional 238,986 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 6.2% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,458,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $648,855,000 after buying an additional 143,674 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,575,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $445,109,000 after buying an additional 46,787 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 121.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $420,430,000 after acquiring an additional 813,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 141.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,025,000 after acquiring an additional 813,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

