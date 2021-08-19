Gattaca (LON:GATC) Price Target Increased to GBX 275 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

Gattaca (LON:GATC) had its price target increased by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 275 ($3.59) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.72% from the company’s previous close.

GATC opened at GBX 212 ($2.77) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 242.53. Gattaca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 44 ($0.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 288 ($3.76). The company has a market capitalization of £68.45 million and a P/E ratio of -63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.35, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.53.

In other Gattaca news, insider George Materna purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 222 ($2.90) per share, with a total value of £222,000 ($290,044.42). Also, insider Kevin Freeguard acquired 12,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 154 ($2.01) per share, with a total value of £19,835.20 ($25,914.82). Insiders have acquired a total of 212,880 shares of company stock valued at $49,483,520 in the last quarter.

Gattaca plc, a human capital resources company, provides contract and permanent recruitment services in the private and public sectors. The company operates through three segments: UK Engineering, UK Technology, and International. It offers flexible, permanent, and total workforce solutions; professional outsourced engineering and technology support solutions; and traditional staffing, market insight reporting, packaged campaign, recruitment process outsourcing, and employer branding agency services.

