Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:WOOF) Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow

Petco Health and Wellness’ (NASDAQ:WOOF) lock-up period is set to end on Friday, August 20th. Petco Health and Wellness had issued 48,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 14th. The total size of the offering was $864,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. After the expiration of Petco Health and Wellness’ lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

WOOF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Petco Health and Wellness currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $19.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.91. Petco Health and Wellness has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $31.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.22.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $76,428,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth about $1,144,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth $14,311,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 653,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,639,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

