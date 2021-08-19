Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock to C$23.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Summit Industrial Income REIT traded as high as C$21.73 and last traded at C$21.64, with a volume of 93308 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.32.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SMU.UN. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$21.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.74, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.58 billion and a PE ratio of 3.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.65.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile (TSE:SMU.UN)

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

