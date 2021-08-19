ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $116.00 to $134.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. ExlService traded as high as $122.18 and last traded at $121.32, with a volume of 542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.37.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EXLS. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.75.

Get ExlService alerts:

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $108.79 per share, with a total value of $271,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at $3,415,897.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,450 in the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in ExlService by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in ExlService during the 1st quarter worth $3,009,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in ExlService by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in ExlService by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 463,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,790,000 after purchasing an additional 16,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.29. ExlService had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 17.92%. As a group, analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

About ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS)

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.