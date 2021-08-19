ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $116.00 to $134.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. ExlService traded as high as $122.18 and last traded at $121.32, with a volume of 542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.37.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EXLS. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.75.
In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $108.79 per share, with a total value of $271,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at $3,415,897.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,450 in the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.29. ExlService had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 17.92%. As a group, analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.
About ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS)
ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.
