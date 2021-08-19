Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Trading Up 4.3% Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) traded up 4.3% during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $7.86 and last traded at $7.82. 12,264 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,373,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

Specifically, Director Atul Pande bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IMVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Immunovant from $55.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Guggenheim lowered Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James cut Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Immunovant from $38.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Immunovant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

The firm has a market cap of $892.39 million, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). Analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMVT. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Immunovant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,604,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 33.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,046,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,784,000 after acquiring an additional 259,626 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 44.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 10,703 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Immunovant by 1,132.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 132,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 121,968 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Immunovant by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 40.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

