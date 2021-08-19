Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Trading Up 8.7% on Analyst Upgrade

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) shares rose 8.7% during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $83.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Global-e Online traded as high as $76.43 and last traded at $75.07. Approximately 7,540 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 857,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.05.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Global-e Online from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Global-e Online currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,019,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,770,000. One01 Capital LP acquired a new position in Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at about $2,418,000. Arthedge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global-e Online during the second quarter worth about $8,605,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter valued at about $4,491,000. Institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.29.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. On average, research analysts expect that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global-e Online Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

