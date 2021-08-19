The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th. Analysts expect The Toronto-Dominion Bank to post earnings of C$1.88 per share for the quarter.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C$0.38. The firm had revenue of C$10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.67 billion.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$85.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$155.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$57.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$89.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$85.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 40.67%.

In other The Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Robert E. Dorrance sold 16,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$84.27, for a total value of C$1,386,410.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 584,584 shares in the company, valued at C$49,262,893.68. Also, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 26,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.61, for a total transaction of C$2,305,194.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 351,232 shares in the company, valued at C$30,771,435.52. In the last three months, insiders sold 220,136 shares of company stock worth $19,225,267.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$88.82.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.