Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.57) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:SBTX)

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) – SVB Leerink reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, August 16th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now expects that the company will earn ($0.57) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.53). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Silverback Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.38) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.35) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.78) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.28) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.62) EPS.

Get Silverback Therapeutics alerts:

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.16).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

NASDAQ:SBTX opened at $30.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.78. Silverback Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $63.41.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 212.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,219,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,195,000 after acquiring an additional 829,107 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Silverback Therapeutics by 142.5% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 645,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,948,000 after purchasing an additional 379,467 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $12,548,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Silverback Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,115,000 after buying an additional 274,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $8,962,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silverback Therapeutics

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Silverback Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silverback Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.