Research Analysts Set Expectations for L3Harris Technologies, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LHX)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for L3Harris Technologies in a research note issued on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the company will earn $3.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.19. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $13.00 EPS.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LHX. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.77.

NYSE:LHX opened at $231.23 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $234.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $224.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.17%.

In other news, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total value of $26,166,726.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at $93,459,144.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 64,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.14, for a total transaction of $14,165,867.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,271,647.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 326,481 shares of company stock valued at $72,558,324. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

