Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS) Lowered by Analyst

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS) – Research analysts at Desjardins cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Lassonde Industries in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 16th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now expects that the company will earn $3.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.30. Desjardins also issued estimates for Lassonde Industries’ FY2021 earnings at $12.68 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.68 EPS.

Lassonde Industries has a twelve month low of C$209.50 and a twelve month high of C$269.18.

Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.

