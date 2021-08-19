Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Venus Concept Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VERO)

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Venus Concept in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 16th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.12). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Venus Concept’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.25.

VERO stock opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. Venus Concept has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 91.82% and a negative net margin of 47.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Venus Concept by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 209,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Venus Concept by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 927,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 14,869 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Venus Concept during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,171,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Venus Concept in the first quarter valued at about $1,648,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Venus Concept by 11.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 24,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Domenic Serafino acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $98,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,758 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,944.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sedco Capital Cayman Ltd sold 16,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $53,267.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,265 shares of company stock worth $636,948 over the last 90 days. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Velocity and Venus Epileve, a diode laser device for hair removal, permanent hair reduction, and treatment of ingrown hair; and Venus Fiore that is used for the treatment of vaginal canal, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis.

