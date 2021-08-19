AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Short Interest Update

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 208,400 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the July 15th total of 171,800 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 79,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

NASDAQ AMSF opened at $57.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.35. AMERISAFE has a one year low of $53.90 and a one year high of $68.22.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.31. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 17.63%. Equities analysts expect that AMERISAFE will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.29%.

In related news, EVP Andrew B. Mccray sold 611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $39,733.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,174.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AMERISAFE by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,945,000 after purchasing an additional 32,622 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in AMERISAFE during the first quarter worth about $461,000. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its position in AMERISAFE by 16.7% in the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in AMERISAFE by 29.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 26,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

