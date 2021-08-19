ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 943,100 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the July 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 364,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

In related news, Director Yinan Xiang sold 3,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $308,317.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,442,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,216,000 after buying an additional 281,723 shares during the period. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund now owns 151,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,502,000 after buying an additional 24,406 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 1st quarter worth about $6,988,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 1st quarter worth about $766,000. Institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $83.17 on Thursday. ACM Research has a 12 month low of $58.03 and a 12 month high of $144.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.07 and a beta of 0.76.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). ACM Research had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 15.30%. Equities analysts predict that ACM Research will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

