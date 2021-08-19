Contrasting Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) and Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX)

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) and Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Whitestone REIT and Great Ajax, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Whitestone REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A Great Ajax 0 1 4 0 2.80

Great Ajax has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.18%. Given Great Ajax’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Great Ajax is more favorable than Whitestone REIT.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Whitestone REIT and Great Ajax’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Whitestone REIT $117.92 million 3.43 $6.03 million $0.93 10.17 Great Ajax $51.38 million 6.13 $28.50 million $0.93 14.72

Great Ajax has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Whitestone REIT. Whitestone REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Great Ajax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.5% of Whitestone REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.7% of Great Ajax shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Whitestone REIT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Great Ajax shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Whitestone REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Great Ajax pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Whitestone REIT pays out 46.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Great Ajax pays out 90.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Whitestone REIT has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Great Ajax has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Whitestone REIT and Great Ajax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Whitestone REIT 8.84% 2.53% 0.83% Great Ajax 62.49% 10.54% 2.47%

Risk and Volatility

Whitestone REIT has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Ajax has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Great Ajax beats Whitestone REIT on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. In addition, it acquires and originates small balance commercial loans (SBC) secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed-use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties through a foreclosure event of a loan or a direct acquisition. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Great Ajax Corp. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Tigard, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.