Nigel Boardman Acquires 1,500 Shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB) Stock

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB) insider Nigel Boardman bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,050 ($13.72) per share, with a total value of £15,750 ($20,577.48).

Nigel Boardman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Nigel Boardman purchased 500 shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,030 ($13.46) per share, with a total value of £5,150 ($6,728.51).

LON:ARBB opened at GBX 1,050 ($13.72) on Thursday. Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 600 ($7.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,190 ($15.55). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,011.50. The company has a market cap of £157.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

About Arbuthnot Banking Group

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Private Banking, Mortgage Portfolios, Commercial Banking, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, and All Other Divisions segments.

