ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Insider Graham Cooley Buys 39 Shares

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) insider Graham Cooley purchased 39 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 386 ($5.04) per share, for a total transaction of £150.54 ($196.68).

ITM opened at GBX 440.60 ($5.76) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -65.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 406.77. ITM Power Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 220.50 ($2.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 724 ($9.46).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ITM Power from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ITM Power from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of ITM Power in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of ITM Power in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 572 ($7.47).

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

