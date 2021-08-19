C&C Group plc (LON:CCR) Insider Patrick McMahon Purchases 48 Shares

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR) insider Patrick McMahon acquired 48 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 255 ($3.33) per share, with a total value of £122.40 ($159.92).

Patrick McMahon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Patrick McMahon purchased 52 shares of C&C Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 234 ($3.06) per share, with a total value of £121.68 ($158.98).

C&C Group stock opened at GBX 259.60 ($3.39) on Thursday. C&C Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 139.60 ($1.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 325.60 ($4.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 236.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -9.01.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital downgraded C&C Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank raised C&C Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 181 ($2.36) to GBX 345 ($4.51) in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

About C&C Group

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

