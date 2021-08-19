Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Insider Sells 77,072 Shares

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) insider Andy M. Ransom sold 77,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 560 ($7.32), for a total value of £431,603.20 ($563,892.34).
Shares of RTO stock opened at GBX 572.60 ($7.48) on Thursday. Rentokil Initial plc has a 1 year low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 580 ($7.58). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 523.04. The company has a market capitalization of £10.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.09 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.39%.
About Rentokil Initial
Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.
