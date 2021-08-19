Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Insider Sells 77,072 Shares

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) insider Andy M. Ransom sold 77,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 560 ($7.32), for a total value of £431,603.20 ($563,892.34).

Shares of RTO stock opened at GBX 572.60 ($7.48) on Thursday. Rentokil Initial plc has a 1 year low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 580 ($7.58). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 523.04. The company has a market capitalization of £10.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.09 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.39%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RTO shares. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Rentokil Initial from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 565 ($7.38) to GBX 607 ($7.93) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 645 ($8.43) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Rentokil Initial from GBX 585 ($7.64) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 601.17 ($7.85).

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

